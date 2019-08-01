Ontario County Humane Society charges two Naples residents with multiple counts of animal cruelty

Two town of Naples residents have been charged with animal cruelty following an investigation by the Ontario County Humane Soceity. The Humane Society seized 73 dogs from a Lawyer Road residence on Wednesday after finding the dogs suffering from lack of food and water and flea ridden with matted hair, rashes and parasites, according to the report.

The Cairn terrier type dogs were examined and treated and are now being cared for at the Humane Society facility in Hopewell.

Richard A. Justice, 65, and Jane W. Justice, 70, were arrested and charged with 73 counts of cruelty to an animal, as well as 73 counts of failure to provide food and water to an impounded animal (misdemeanors). The pair were taken to the Ontario County Jail for pre-detention arraignment.

The Ontario County Humane Society began an investigation about 8 p.m. on July 26 after the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of several dogs running in the road that were found to be living at the Lawyer Road address. “At this time the animal’s condition came into question” due to their appearance as flea ridden and matted hair, according to the report. The following day the Humane Society office responded again and spoke to the homeowner but he was not allowed to go inside the residence. A search warrant was then obtained from Ontario County Court Judge Frederick Reed and executed on July 31 at about 9: 40 a.m. with help from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. That is when the Humane Society seized the 73 dogs, taking them to the shelter for examination and treatment.

The Town of Naples Code Enforcement Office deemed the residence unsafe and uninhabitable. In addition, the county Office of Emergency Management helped at the scene with Tyvek suits and breathing equipment due to the unsanitary conditions found in the house. The Humane Society is asking for any donations of dog food, blankets, dog treats and toys to help sustain these dogs while the case progresses.

For more information, call the Humane Society at 585 396-4590.