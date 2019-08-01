Blackfriars Theatre, 795 E. Main St., Rochester, will celebrate its 70th anniversary with the Party in the Parking Lot from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 17.

The family-friendly event will include food from Rob’s Kabobs, Donna Daddy’s, Waffles R Wild and Taste the ROC. An outdoor bar will be provided by the Penthouse at One East Avenue, in addition to live music, lawn games, prizes, a vendor bazaar featuring the work of local artists, children’s activities and backstage tours.

“What makes this company so vital, engaging and special to the multitude of artists and patrons who have experienced it is the unique personal and intimate experiences it offers to all of our patrons and artists,” said Danny Hoskins, artistic and managing director. “At the heart of what we do, the heart of storytelling is the yearning to celebrate, challenge, dissect and cherish the notion of what it means to be human. Therefore, these moments people share at Blackfriars become deeply personal, powerful and memorable, and they create strong bonds — forging a sense of community, a sense of belonging and a home (for 70 years) where people experience something meaningful together.”

Throughout the company’s seven decades, it has worked alongside national and international artists and produced dozens of new works. Blackfriars partnered with PUSH Physical Theatre to present original productions of its touring shows “Jekyll & Hyde” and “Dracula” in 2016 and 2017. The company worked with Tim Rice on an adaptation of his musical “Chess” in 1992. In 2012, the theater hosted Melanie Safka and produced the world premiere of “Melanie and the Record Man,” written by Blackfriars’ previous artistic director John Haldoupis.

Blackfriars alumni include Michael Park from “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Stranger Things,” and Donna Lynn Champlin from “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”