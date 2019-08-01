ConServes Jeans For Charity program, along with the company’s “Matching Gift Program,”
recently donated to various veteran programs. Through their donations, they are providing financial backing for veteran programs within Buffalo and Rochester, including Honor Flight of Buffalo and Rochester, Wings Flights of Hope and the Rochester American Warriors Hockey program.
ConServe’s Jeans for Charity Program supports veterans
ConServes Jeans For Charity program, along with the company’s “Matching Gift Program,”