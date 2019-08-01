Megan Bell is succeeding Isobel Goldman as director of grants and programs for the Max and Marian Farash Charitable Foundation.

Bell previously served as executive director of the Marie C. and Joseph C. Wilson Foundation in Rochester. She joins the Farash Foundation to develop, facilitate and oversee the grant-making process in conjunction with trustees and the executive director.

“We are delighted by Megan’s decision to join us,” said Holli Budd, executive director. “She has a wealth of experience in the charitable foundation arena, and a deep knowledge and appreciation of the nonprofit communities the Foundation serves. The Foundation’s grant-making focuses principally on education, entrepreneurship and Jewish life.”

Bell managed a $20 million endowment at the Wilson Foundation, with nearly $1 million in grants awarded annually. The Rochester native was involved in strategic planning and revamping board structure, and participated in local committees on such topics as trauma, children’s social and emotional health, housing, early childhood support, and summer learning.

“From my vantage point at the Wilson Foundation, I have seen the Farash Foundation at work,” Bell said. “The staff, the programs and the impact on the community is truly impressive. I hope to build on the momentum of the work already achieved, and to create more opportunities for transparency, collaboration and strategic vision.”

Before joining the Wilson Foundation, Bell held positions with the American Institute of Architects and the Chicago Architecture Foundation. In Rochester, her community work includes membership on the boards of Venture Jobs Foundation, Wilson Commencement Park, Rochester/Monroe County Homeless Continuum of Care, Grantmakers Forum of New York and Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women.