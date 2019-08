The Friends and Families Muscular Disorders Foundation will host a holiday arts and crafts sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta.

Call (585) 519-1917, email friendsnfamiliesmdf@gmail.com or visit friendsnfamiliesmdf.org for more information.