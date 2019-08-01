Steve Hausmann will receive the 2019 W. Burton Richardson Lifetime Achievement Award from the Federation of Social Workers during its 15th annual Human Services Worker of the Year luncheon on Nov. 1 at the Joseph Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

Previous honorees include U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-25th District; Sheriff Andrew Meloni; Garth Fagan; Mayor William Johnson; Lt. Gov. Robert Duffy; and Mary Whittier from the Bivona Child Advocacy Center.

“It is difficult to find the words to express how honored I am to join the likes of those who have previously received this award,” Hausmann said.

Hausmann has 50-plus years of experience in the communications industry. He chaired the Monroe County Sports Commission for nearly 20 years, and worked with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Holy Childhood, FSW, Alyssa’s Angels, Ronald McDonald House Charities and Special Olympics.

Hausmann was honored by the Rochester Press Radio Club and New York State Broadcasters Association. His community involvement includes hosting charity golf tournaments and the annual human service luncheon.

“We are very proud to be honoring Steve Hausmann for his extraordinary career of human service,” FSW President Kendall Bell said. “He has been an incredible contributor to our community and is an extremely deserving recipient of this award.”

FSW is accepting nominations for individual and business human service awards through Sept. 23. Visit fsw-union.org for information.