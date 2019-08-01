The Harley School recently celebrated the success of its U.S. Department of Agriculture edible education grant and the expansion of its Food & Farm program.

Coordinator Lisa Barker showcased the work made possible by the grants, and led a guided tour of the Harley high tunnel and microfarm.

The USDA annually awards farm-to-school grants that are used for training, supporting operations, planning, purchasing equipment, developing school gardens, developing partnerships and implementing farm-to-school programs.

Through the USDA and other multiple grants, Harley hired a full-time food and farm coordinator, built a teaching kitchen, and broadened the Food & Farm curriculum.