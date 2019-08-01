Heritage Christian Services will host the Heritage Hero Run + Stroll + Roll on Sept. 7 at Seabreeze Amusement Park, 4600 Culver Road, Rochester.

Organizers are adding a 10K to this year’s event. Proceeds will benefit programs supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, children, and seniors.

“There are fewer 10Ks in the region, so we are excited to add this 6.2-mile race to our event,” said Kelly Nash, race director. “This 10K is unique, because it is the only one in the area that starts and finishes in Seabreeze Amusement Park with beautiful views of Lake Ontario.”

Visit runsignup.com/heritagehero to register or donate.