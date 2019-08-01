Jewish Senior Life announced that Jacque Cross-Hancock, certified nursing assistant

at the Jewish Home of Rochester, is being honored with the 2019 Employee of Distinction Award from LeadingAge New York.

The Employee of Distinction awards recognizes the best of New York’s nonprofit long-term care, housing and services providers and the people who contribute their time, energy and professionalism to the field of aging.

Cross-Hancock has been with Jewish Senior Life for more than four years. In the role of “adir” at the Green House Cottages at the Jewish Home, she cares for the elders who live there.

Cross-Hancock was presented with her award on July 31 by James W. Clyne, Jr., president of LeadingAge New York.