There is a timeless treasure right here in the Rochester area: Seabreeze Amusement Park. My husband and I discovered it the first year we moved here from Texas and just finished our sixth visit. Where else can you find such good, clean fun in such a diverse crowd with everyone getting along these days?

There is something for all ages, and even though we are retired and in our 60s we enjoy it as much as we would have 50 years ago. Amazingly, the park originally opened in 1879 and now has the honor of being the fourth oldest amusement park in the country.

We moved from a large metro area where the only option was an enormous Six Flags type park, whether you felt like walking for miles in the heat or not. But Seabreeze is just the perfect size to get around easily, pay a reasonable price and ride unlimited all evening. The park is clean and friendly, and there’s nothing like the thrill of riding the Jack Rabbit wooden roller coaster one more time!

Now, it’s even better as we go with our old college buddies and enjoy the fun together! See you there soon!

Lois Golbeck

Canandaigua