Congressman Joe Morelle, along with Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-9th District, and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-20th District, announced that legislation to dedicate a Fairport post office in honor of the late Louise and Bob Slaughter has passed both chambers of Congress and will now be sent to the president for his approval.

The facility is located at 770 Ayrault Road in Fairport.

Currently a carrier annex, the facility will undergo renovations over the next year to become a full retail post office.

The legislation, H.R. 540, was the first legislation introduced by Morelle following his election and marks his first bill to pass both the House and the Senate. It was initially introduced and passed the House in December 2018 but failed to be taken up by the Senate before the end of the 115th Congress.

The bill was re-introduced and passed by the House again in April 2019.