Darryl and his brother, Carl, were rescued from a farm. Their mom and sibling were killed by cars, so they had to get out of there. These two are the sweetest, most affectionate boys the shelter has seen in a while.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.