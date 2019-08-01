John Edwards, emergency preparedness coordinator for Ontario County Health, discussed potential issues people need to consider when assessing how prepared for emergencies they are at home or work during a recent Victor-Farmington Rotary Club meeting.

Among the issues was using common sense when formulating plans for disaster preparedness at home. Edwards said to plan for the unexpected, examine how an unexpected event could impact family members with disabilities and consider the safety of pets. He also said to plan for communication among family members when an emergency strikes.

Edwards discussed the value of a home emergency kit that includes food, water, batteries, first aid items, a radio and whistle, and medications. He ended his presentation by urging Rotarians to have emergency plans that can be implemented if an unexpected event takes place. He said a successful plan goes beyond dialing 911.

Karen Hansen, of Victor, became a club member during the meeting. The registered nurse volunteered at Serenity House and Spring Farms, directs the community clothes closet at Victor United Methodist Church, and volunteers with Family Promise of Ontario County.

Rotary exchange student Joaquin Ellena Murature, of Argentina, attended his final club meeting. He thanked the Rotarians for all they did to make his experience a valuable contribution to his personal development, and discussed his Rotary-sponsored tour of the western U.S.

The club has participated in the Rotary youth exchange program since 1978. Murature met with the club’s first outbound exchange student, Kevin Luitweiler, who went to Melbourne, Australia, in 1979-80.

Club members went to the airport to wish Murature a safe trip back to Argentina. Rotarian Kim Yourch created commemorative shirts for Murature and his new brother Jeremias, who was born after he left home last summer.

Past President Bonnie Cottone spoke about the club’s involvement with Camp Onseyawa, the two-week camp on Seneca Lake for children with developmental disabilities. The camp is supported by Rotary clubs in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties. Club members will participate in the carnival on Aug. 18.

Secretary Karen Parkhurst reminded members about the District 7120 literacy workshop in Clifton Springs on Sept. 14.