Dean's list

David Hufziger, of Macedon, was named to the spring 2019 honors list at Iowa Lakes Community College. Hufzinger earned a 4.0 GPA.

Graduations

Courtney Copper, of Canandaigua; Christy Richards, of Clifton Springs; Jillian Augustine, of Geneva; and Valerie Consiglio, of Ionia, graduated in 2018-19 from the University at Albany. Augustine and Consiglio graduated cum laude. Copper graduated summa cum laude.

Casey DePauw, of Canandaigua, recently graduated with her Doctor of Medicine in dentistry from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Her residency is at the University at Buffalo.

Lori Lombardo, of Honeoye, recently graduated with an Education Specialist in school psychology from Fort Hays State University in Kansas.