Seven people rescued from Main Street apartment building that is total loss.

A smoldering cigarette on a deck is blamed for a fire that ripped through a Main Street apartment building in Naples just after 2:30 a.m. Monday. Seven people escaped the building. An elderly couple who live in the back apartment said they woke up to their neighbor frantically banging on their door to help get them out. A family of four who live in the front apartment got out through an upstairs window. Naples Fire Chief Patrick Elwell said firefighters rescued the family from a roof outside the window. A resident living in the center apartment also got out safely. The family of four was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and then released, the chief said.

The Red Cross is helping the families. The building is a total loss.

Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze at the building at the corner of North Main and Mill streets. When firefighters first arrived on the scene, flames were shooting from the roof before they spread from the front to the back of the building. Elwell said it appears the fire started with a cigarette smoldering in a plastic bucket on a second-floor deck. Cardboard recycling materials on the deck caught fire and then the flames shot up into the attic. “The roof caved in to the second floor,” Elwell said.

The apartment building housed Naples Valley Karate Academy on the first floor. The academy posted on its Facebook: “Parents, with our deepest sadness Sensei David and I are informing you of a fire that broke out in the building where our karate academy is located. As this point we will be unable to hold classes until we can find another location. There were tenants located on the second floor where the fire started and thankfully all are ok but have lost everything…”

Buildings adjacent to the apartment building received slight or no damage. People gathered outside the building Monday morning included John and Linda Almekinder. The Almekinders own The Naples Studio building next door at 104 N. Main St. John Almekinder said their apartment building dates pre-Civil War, as does the building that burned. Those two buidings are among the oldest buildings on Main Street.

