GENEVA — Three teens were arrested in connection with a brazen robbery in which a gun was put to the head of the victim.

City of Geneva Police say they responded to a 911 call of a robbery in progress at North Main and John streets where they found a victim with minor injuries. The victim told police he was at a home on Rose Street when three people entered, put a gun to his head, and assaulted him while taking his belongings.

Velour F. Reid, 18; Messiah Brooks, 18; and a 17-year-old female are facing first-degree robbery charges, a class B felony. Police are still searching for a third male suspect.

During the assault the victim was able to escape and fled the residence and found someone to call 911.