The events will offer complimentary shredding services with a secure provider

Canandaigua National Banks will hold three Community Shred Days this fall. The events will offer complimentary shredding services with a secure provider. To take advantage of this service, simply collect the documents that you would like to have securely disposed of and bring them to the location or date that is most convenient. The bank reminds people to consult retention guidelines before disposing of a document.

Locations and dates as follows, all held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CNB Irondequoit Bank Office, 2128 Hudson Ave., Rochester: Saturday, Sep. 7

CNB Brighton Office, 2075 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Sunday, Sept. 15

CNB Manchester-Shortsville Bank Office, 119 South Main St., Manchester, Saturday, Sept 21

(Limit 10 boxes/bags per vehicle)

A CNB security expert will be available on site these days to provide education and advice on how to prevent identity theft.

CNB has helped to recycle 406,722 pounds or 203.36 tons of paper since the initial launch of Community Shred Days in 2013.