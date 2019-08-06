The Genetaska Club of Rochester will host a fashion show to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Midvale Country Club, 2387 Baird Road, Penfield.
Models of all ages and sizes will showcase fashions by Christopher & Banks. Reservations are required by Aug. 16. Admission is $25 and includes lunch. Call (585) 426-1022 for information.
The Boys & Girls Club helps young people of all backgrounds realize their potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens through empowering programs.
Genetaska Club to hold fashion fundraiser
