Monroe County has the highest rate outside of New York City. It’s fourth on the list with more than 1,000 reported cases per 100,000 residents.

Orleans County was also high, coming in at 23rd. Wayne County ranked 31st, Ontario County 36th, and Livingston County came in at 51st.

Bronx County was ranked number one.

The numbers were compiled in the 2017 Sexually Transmitted Infections Surveillance Report. It summarizes numbers for three notifiable STIs healthcare groups and labs have to report—chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis.

Monroe County saw nearly 7,000 cases of these STIs.

The report also found cases of chlamydia and gonorrhea increased for the fourth straight year while the number of cases of primary and secondary syphilis dropped for the first time in five years.