Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation allowing school districts to install stop-arm cameras on school buses. The governor signed the measure into law Tuesday, saying the cameras will be used to catch drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses.

"No parent should ever have to worry that their child's bus ride to and from school is anything other than safe and easy," Cuomo said.

Lawmakers estimate about 50,000 drivers do this every day in New York.

"Every day across New York State, 50,000 drivers decide to deliberately break the law and pass a stopped school bus, putting our children's lives and safety at risk," Sen. Tim Kennedy said. "This is simply unacceptable."