Siena College poll: The majority of New Yorkers— 51%— say Cuomo has made the state a better place to live since he took office in 2011.

New York voters have mixed feelings about Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to a new Siena College poll released Tuesday.

The majority of New Yorkers— 51%— say Cuomo has made the state a better place to live since he took office in 2011.

Voters also gave the governor his lowest-ever favorability rating (43% to 50%) and his lowest-ever job performance rating (34% to 64%).

The poll of 810 registered New York voters took place July 28 through Aug. 1 through calls to landlines and cell phones. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

You can read more about the poll's findings here.