The community is encouraged to donate gently worn shoes of all sizes and styles to benefit the Al Sigl Community WalkAbout.

Each donated pair raises funds for Al Sigl member agencies that serve over 55,000 kids and adults with special needs.

#ShoesForSigl kicks off preparations for the 30th annual WalkAbout, set for Oct. 27 inside Eastview Mall in Victor. WalkAbout highlights Al Sigl’s mission as people of all ages and abilities gather for Halloween activities that include a costume contest and trick-or-treat stations.

Individuals and teams can raise funds for one agency, or the entire Al Sigl community comprised of CP Rochester; Epilepsy-Pralid Inc.; Medical Motor Service; National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Upstate New York Chapter; Rochester Hearing and Speech Center; and Rochester Rehabilitation.

Donation boxes are located at doors 1 and 5 of Al Sigl’s Golisano Campus at 1000 Elmwood Ave. through Sept. 1, as well as Eastview Mall and the Mall at Greece Ridge through Aug. 19.

Visit alsigl.org for information.