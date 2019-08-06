Penny the kangaroo kicks off the week for the Bridges for Brain Injury's big fundraiser this Saturday at the Dome Arena, the Wildlife Expo.

FARMINGTON — Penny the kangaroo at Bridges for Brain Injury really knows how to kick off a promotion for the big wildlife expo this Saturday.

The 80-pound marsupial climbed into a pouch and hung out with Josh Williams from Messenger Post Media, as Bridges representatives talked about the Wildlife Expo, which is this Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Dome Center in Henrietta. Special guest celebrity and zoologist Jarod Miller will have a show.

"It's always fun to have a live audience," said Miller, who is originally from Western New York and will be introducing all sorts of animals and critters including a two-toed sloth to the audience. "It's a great chance to learn about animals you've likely never seen before but to also see them right up close."

Miller has been a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "Rachael Ray," "Steve" (with Steve Harvey," "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and numerous other television shows.

Tickets are available online at www.wildlife-expo.com for $10 in advance, $15 at the door and $50 for a family 4-pack.

Bridges for Brain Injury takes care of many animals at its Farmington location while helping people who have suffered traumatic brain injuries regain functions and confidence by working with animals and introducing them to the community as part of the "Wildlife Rockstar" program.

There will be wildlife presentation through t the day a petting zoo, alpacas, chainsaw carving, magicians, face painting, artisans, exhibitors, kids activities and much more.

