Ballaro Dance will present a site-specific performance of its summer series “Open Air” in and around the College at Brockport on Aug. 24.

That “curtain warmer” will lead into a formal showing of various pieces from Brockport alumna Marisa Ballaro’s company repertoire in the Rose L. Strasser Studio at Hartwell Hall on Kenyon Street.

The night will start at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $20, or $10 for students. Ballaro will speak after the performance. Visit alumni.brockport.edu for tickets.

“Open Air: Brockport” takes place in the new outdoor spaces at Alumni House. Accompanied by live music played by Boston cellist Rob Bethel, dancers will perform throughout the space during a wine reception provided by the Brockport Alumni Association.

Ballaro Dance will present “Jazz for Six,” an ensemble work exploring musicality and gesture, and “Stairway to Nowhere,” a solo featuring acrobatic feats of flexibility and power. New dances will round out the program designed to engage audiences of all ages.

The company’s “Open Air” series featured dance works in outdoor spaces across five cities in the state and Connecticut: Manhattan, Brockport, Buffalo, Sandy Hook and Oyster Bay. Set in community gardens, rooftops and farms, the dancers interact with each space differently and as the space may allow or inspire during these site-specific performances.

As a finale, the company will offer a community dance class on Aug. 25 featuring live cello. The class is free with an event ticket purchase or $10 for drop-ins, and will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Studio 240 in Hartwell Hall.

“I feel like big gigantic eagle wings have just swooped down to gather me in and welcome me home, and I mean that with a capital H,” Ballaro said. “Brockport was a physical home for me for four incredible years, but it has continued to provide me with so much — very dear friends, supportive colleagues, irreplaceable mentors and opportunities for me to grow professionally as a member of the board of directors for the Alumni Association. My hope during this visit is to reconnect with the Brockport dance community. I hope to inspire current students to see what their future could possibly hold and give back to a community that continues to inspire me.”

The company’s dancers include Lacey Birch, Emily Chin, Abby Corrigan, Darcy Guariglia, Emily Hoff, Hannah Kearney and Lauren Russo. Visit ballarodance.com/open-air for information.