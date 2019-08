Canandaigua National Bank & Trust will host three fall community shred days in September at its offices in Brighton, Irondequoit and Manchester.

Documents can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at CNB Irondequoit, 2128 Hudson Ave.; Sept. 15 at CNB Brighton, 2075 Monroe Ave.; and Sept. 21 at CNB Manchester-Shortsville, 119 S. Main St..

An on-site security expert will offer advice on preventing identity theft at each shred day. Participants are limited to 10 boxes or bags per vehicle.