Hilton

Sebastian Gimeli, Anthony Kessler and Nicholas Kuhn, of Hilton, enrolled as freshmen at SUNY Oswego for the fall 2019 semester.

Rochester

Evan Baldwin, Alexis Bianchi, Matthew Bowerman, Savannah Connor, Ashley Heh, Adam Jadwin-Gavin, Abigail Laibe, Ethan Mann, Amanda Mirguet, Alexis Rideout, Marie Sims, Sarah Skibickyj, Miles Weber and Jordan Whitney, of Rochester, enrolled as freshmen at SUNY Oswego for the fall 2019 semester.

Nathan Beers, Anthony DiLella, Daniel Hummel, Nicholas Mitrovits, Richard Schill and Lisa Witt, of Rochester, transferred to SUNY Oswego for the fall 2019 semester.

Juanetia Calloway, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Medaille College in Buffalo. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.