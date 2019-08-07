Issues will include harmful algae blooms, invasive species, the impact of climate change and citizen science.

A symposium covering the health of the Finger Lakes region will provide the latest from a number of watershed experts at Ventosa Vineyards near Geneva on Thursday, Aug. 15. The event is open to the public with invited guests that include state and local representatives.

Moderator will be Lisa Cleckner, director of the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Speakers will include those with state and regional agencies focused on issues such as harmful algae blooms, invasive species, the impact of climate change and citizen science.

The event begins at 9 a.m. with greetings and light breakfast fare. The symposium kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs to 12:30 p.m. Ventosa Vineyards is at 3440 Route 96A in Fayette. The event is sponsored by the Finger Lakes Regional Watershed Alliance.