Finger Lakes Community College will host information sessions in August on two technology programs that start in September.

Staff will answer questions about the advanced manufacturing machinist program at 9 a.m. Aug. 13 at the G.W. Lisk Technology Center, 39 Pearl St., Clifton Springs. The session on the mechatronic technology program is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 15 at the FLCC Victor Campus Center, 200 Victor Heights Parkway.

Staff will help with grant funding to cover the cost of tuition for those attending one or both sessions. Registration is required at flcc.edu/pdce or by calling 585-785-1670.