Genesee Country Village and Museum in Mumford will host the Fiddlers’ Fair on Aug. 17-18, a weekend of music for everyone from professional players to students and music enthusiasts.

More than 100 musicians from across the state will take to the six stages set up around the grounds to entertain visitors with music representing American traditions. To encourage an atmosphere of learning and participation, students and amateurs of all ages and skill levels who arrive with instrument in hand can sign up for stage time and get free admission to the museum for the day.

The musical lineup will feature bluegrass, folk, traditional Irish ensembles and fiddlers. Student groups will perform and workshops are scheduled throughout the day on various musical topics, including “trick” fiddling, hammered dulcimer and Irish fiddling. Impromptu performances will pop up throughout the weekend at the Jam Tent and Freight House Pub.

An after-hours concert on Aug. 17 by Koehler & Kelly will feature the traditional sounds of reels and jigs weaved with jazz and dance rhythms. Those wanting a taste of the limelight can participate in an afternoon rehearsal with fiddler Gretchen Koehler before joining the duo onstage.

Donations of new or gently used strings, bridges, chin rests, pegs, shoulder rests and rosin will benefit ROCmusic.

All weekend, guests can set up lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy nonstop music, along with food, drinks and craft beer. Pre-sale tickets are available online at a $2 discount. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays-Sundays during the regular season. Call (585) 538-6822 or visit gcv.org for information.