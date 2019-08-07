Long Acre Farms in Macedon will celebrate its 22nd season of the Amazing Maize Maze with a preview event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 17.

This year’s 5-acre maze has an ice cream theme. Tickets cost $12, and include access to the maze and Back 40 activity area.

“Our maze is more than just a walk through a corn field, it’s a logic maze that is meant to be a challenge,” said Doug Allen, owner of Long Acre Farms. “There are 12 hidden mailboxes with puzzle pieces. Find all 12 and you’ll have a complete map of the maze that will take you to victory bridge.”

On average, the maze takes an hour to complete. Staff are on-hand to provide clues, if needed.

Ticketholders will receive a free bounce-back ticket that can be used for any Fall Festival weekend in 2019. The season on Saturdays-Sundays from Sept. 14 to Oct. 27.

Barnbuster tickets are available; however, its free to visit the farm, pumpkin land, and farm market and winery, and play in the courtyard area. Available fall treats include apple cider doughnuts, apple cider, pumpkin butter, kettle korn, fudge and wood-fired pizzas.

Visit longacrefarms.com for information.