Teresa Prinzi, principal of Newark Middle School, has a new secretary: Mandy Armstrong.

Armstrong, of Lyons, previously worked for various Wayne County departments and as an administrative assistant for state Sen. Michael Nozzolio.

“This is the first school I’ve worked in and I like being around kids,’’ she said. “I did a lot of volunteer work and fundraising when my children attended St. Michael’s School in Newark, and I enjoyed it. I’m excited to see what happens when the kids get here in September.”

Armstrong filled the vacancy created by Laura Crumb, who now works for the Newark Central School District as an accounts payable clerk.

“Mandy brings a wealth of experience and organizational skills to this position,” Prinzi said. “She has hit the ground running as we are busy preparing for the start of the year. We are very excited to have her join our middle school team.”