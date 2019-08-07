North Chili UMC names new pastor

The Rev. Phillip Phaneuf recently joined North Chili United Methodist Church.

Phaneuf comes to North Chili from Queensbury UMC in Albany.

He graduated from Roberts Wesleyan College and received his Doctor of Ministry from Northeastern Seminary.

Chili resident joins Johnstone Supply

Mark Robinson, of Chili, recently joined the counter sales team at Johnstone Supply in Rochester.

Robinson has nearly 25 years of experience in heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration service and installation.

He graduated from Monroe BOCES 2.