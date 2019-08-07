The Landmark Society of Western New York and state Historic Preservation Office will discuss how listing the Park Avenue Historic District in the National Register of Historic Places will benefit the community at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 815 Park Ave., Rochester.

The nomination is set to go before the state review board in September. This meeting will detail the process and benefits of a National Register listing, including eligibility for the historic homeowners rehab tax credit program.

The Landmark Society and Young Urban Preservationists will hold guided tours of the ABC Streets neighborhood at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29. Tickets cost $25 and include private home tours. Visit landmarksociety.org for information.