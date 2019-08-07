The list encompasses companies of all sizes – with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands, such as Paychex, with a 3,000-member salesforce.

Paychex, Inc. has ranked on the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For list. Each year, the corporate research team at Selling Power magazine assembles and publishes its list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For. This is the 19th consecutive year the list has appeared in the magazine, and the seventh consecutive year Paychex has appeared on the list. Paychex ranked number three on this year’s list, the company reported.

The list encompasses companies of all sizes – with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands, such as Paychex, with a 3,000-strong member force of sales professionals.

To gather data, the Selling Power research team issued a comprehensive application with detailed sections covering three broader categories: Compensation and benefits; Hiring, sales training, and sales enablement; and customer retention.

“Each organization featured on the 50 Best Companies to Sell For List represents an elite, agile selling environment that understands how to lead in their market,” stated Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner .