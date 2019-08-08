The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center will offer meals for people 55 and

older at noon Mondays through Friday.

The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for non-residents.

All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett. The menu for next week includes

Aug. 5: Grown-up grilled cheese (bacon, onion, mushroom, Gouda cheese) with tater tots and fresh fruit.

Aug. 6: Pulled pork with gravy, garlic cheddar mashed potatoes and mixed veggies.

Aug. 7: Chicken Alexander over linguine and baked potato bar.

Aug. 8: Cobb salad with homemade dressing.

Aug. 9: Closed.

Registration is required.

Call (585) 223-1617 or visit perinton.org for details.