The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center will offer meals for people 55 and
older at noon Mondays through Friday.
The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for non-residents.
All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett. The menu for next week includes
Aug. 5: Grown-up grilled cheese (bacon, onion, mushroom, Gouda cheese) with tater tots and fresh fruit.
Aug. 6: Pulled pork with gravy, garlic cheddar mashed potatoes and mixed veggies.
Aug. 7: Chicken Alexander over linguine and baked potato bar.
Aug. 8: Cobb salad with homemade dressing.
Aug. 9: Closed.
Registration is required.
Call (585) 223-1617 or visit perinton.org for details.
