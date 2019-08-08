Bristol Mountain was awarded the bid to host the nation's top aerial skiers at the next two U.S. Aerials Freestyle Championships

Bristol Mountain on Route 64 in South Bristol was awarded the bid to host the nation’s top aerial skiers at the next two U.S. Aerials Freestyle Championships. The competitions will take place on March 14, 2020 and March 13, 2021.

“Mikey’s Jump in Bristol Mountain’s High Point Terrain Park is quickly becoming one of the premier venues for freestyle aerial events,” stated the announcement.

“We are thrilled that Bristol Mountain has built this new venue to host training for our nation’s elite athletes and conduct national and international competition,” stated Jeremy Forster, U.S. Ski and Snowboard director of Freestyle/Freeski/Snowboard. “We look forward to welcoming the United States’ aerials community for the next two years at our national championship event.”

The event will welcome the United States’ top athletes to compete for the National Championship. Spanning four days, including training, the championships will culminate with finals on Saturday (March 14, 2020 and March 13, 2021, respectively) providing spectators ample opportunity to watch athletes soar to heights over 50 feet. In freestyle aerials, athletes complete a series of acrobatic maneuvers in the air after skiing off of 7.5 foot to 13.5 foot kickers. They are judged based on their amplitude (height and distance in the air), form (style and execution), and landing.

“Bristol Mountain is excited to be hosting the 2020 and 2021 U.S. Aerials Freestyle Championships. When we began construction of Mikey’s Jump last year, we envisioned the site being utilized for training and competition and being able to host an event of this prestige adds a lot of excitement to the sport and the Rochester Community,” stated Steven Fuller, Bristol Mountain vice president. “We are thrilled that not only we will be hosting the national championships but will also have the opportunity to watch our hometown athletes compete. We can’t wait to cheer them on!”

Last year’s champions were Bristol Mountain’s own Chris Lillis of Pittsford, Monroe County, and Winter Vinecki of Gaylord, Michigan. Chris’s brother, Jonathon Lillis, finished second. The results of March’s event will be used for the selection of the U.S. Freestyle Ski Team and to judge starts for World Cup Competitions.

A press conference today at 2 p.m. at the Visit Rochester office at 45 East Avenue, Suite 400, Rochester, discusses the positive impact these national competitions will have on the Rochester community.