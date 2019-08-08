The Victor-Farmington Rotary Club recently donated $3,000 to the Celebration of Youth program at the Cobblestone Arts Center in Farmington.

The program provides a stipend to students ages 13-19 that are learning how to use their personal skills while engaged in artistic endeavors.

Participants, including 70 students from the city of Rochester, learn various aspects of creating an artistic production. Their project ends with a performance at Cobblestone.

Lorene Benson, executive director of the Cobblestone Arts Center, accepted the donation from Jim Crane, president of Victor-Farmington Rotary, at a recent club meeting. The grant will fund 10 students to participate in the program.

Benson said Cobblestone’s programs for youth during the summer are designed to support and encourage three types of youth: artistically gifted, at-risk and those with disabilities.

The club inducted Sara Visingard, of Victor. She is a past president of the Fairport Rotary Club and Rotary Camp Haccamo in Monroe County, and a member of the Rotary District 7120 Membership Committee.

Crane announced that the club will hold summer picnic meeting on Sept. 18 at Mertensia Park Lodge in Farmington. Regular lunch meetings are held at noon on Wednesdays at the Ravenwood Golf Club in Victor.