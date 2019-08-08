The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County needs volunteers to serve on the board of directors.

Meetings are held once a month. Three seats will be available this November.

CCE Wayne serves local residents through issue areas surrounding agriculture; youth and family development, including 4-H; sustainability of the environment, including Master Gardeners; nutrition and food safety; and healthy communities.

Four agriculture specialist teams provide access to education and research: Northwest New York Dairy, Livestock & Field Crops Team; Cornell Vegetable Program; Lake Ontario Fruit Program; and Finger Lakes Grape Program.

The board of directors works in partnership with county, state, national government and Cornell University. Volunteers prioritize needs, help evaluate programs, secure funding for the organization’s operation and programming, and determine the focus of CCE Wayne.

This is a three-year commitment, with a potential for an election to an additional three years.

Board volunteers must be a resident of Wayne County and at least 18 years old. Other requirements are listed online. Members are expected to attend meetings and participate in ad hoc committees, as needed. Elections will take place at the annual meeting on Nov. 1.

Applications are due by Aug. 26. Call (315) 331-8415, email gghidiu@gmail.com or eac9@cornell.edu, or visit ccewayne.org for information.