Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd., Rochester, will hold youth auditions for “A Christmas Carol” from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 3 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 12, with callbacks from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Eight children’s roles are available. Two casts will alternate performances. Geva will offer free audition workshops from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 28. Visit tinyurl.com/y2d5j2d3 to register.

Actors ages 5-13 need to provide a headshot or photograph, and a resume of experience. Auditionees must not turn 14 until after Dec. 29. Call (585) 232-1366 to schedule an audition.

“A Christmas Carol” will run Nov. 27-Dec. 29. Rehearsals will start on Nov. 9.