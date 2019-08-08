Penfield will host the Rochester Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the Penfield Amphitheater and Kiwanis stage located at 3100 Atlantic Ave., Penfield.

Founded in 1998 with noted local jazz composer Dave Rivello, the 19-piece orchestra continues to perform jazz in the tradition of the Count Basie Orchestra.

The Penfield Amphitheater and Kiwanis Stage summer concert series feature various genres playing Tuesday evenings. Upcoming shows include John Bolger Blues Band, Mr. Mustard and Mike Kornrich.

For more information, call Penfield Recreation at (585) 340-8655, or visit www.penfieldrec.org/Penfield_Amphitheater.php for a full list of upcoming shows.