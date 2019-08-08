Volunteers of America Upstate New York is looking for community members to sponsor more campers for its Camp HEROES program.

Donations make it possible for children ages 8-13 to build skills and confidence while developing positive relationships with Rochester police officers, firefighters and 911 Call Center employees that volunteer as camp counselors.

Visit voaupny.org/camp-heroes to sponsor a camper, or mail a donation to Volunteers of America “Camp HEROES,” 214 Lake Ave., Rochester, New York, 14608. Call (585) 402-7204 for information.

“This is our fifth year holding the camp and the results have been very encouraging,” said Rob Stedman, vice president of services for children and families, and camp director. “Campers have reported higher confidence levels and some are even looking into careers in public safety because of the program.”

Camp HEROES gives children from economically disadvantaged households a traditional camp experience, while improving community relations and inspiring kids to see a brighter future for themselves.

During this weeklong overnight summer camp, children engage in activities such as archery, swimming and rock climbing. Campers get to know first responders as individuals who can be trusted, especially in the midst of a crisis.

A highlight of the camp is Demo Day. Members of the Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and 911 Call Center bring in equipment to demonstrate the work they do to inspire campers to pursue a career in public service. Campers have the opportunity to spray fire hoses, meet police K-9s and explore emergency vehicles.