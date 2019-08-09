Construction Executive, a publication from Associated Builders and Contractors, recently named the Bonadio Group one of the top 50 construction accounting firms in the U.S.

The New York-based CPA firm ranks 18th on the list.

“This is an honor the firm, my team and I are very proud of,” said Michael Smith, partner and construction division leader. “This ranking is a reflection of the Bonadio Group’s commitment to excellent service and exceptional knowledge of the construction industry.”