Art department faculty members at the College at Brockport are practicing artists that exhibit nationally and internationally. In the faculty exhibition, they will present recent works in ceramics, sculpture, drawing, painting, graphic design, mixed media and new technologies.

An opening reception is set for 4 p.m. on Sept. 3. The show will run Sept. 4-Oct. 11 in the Tower Fine Arts Center, 180 Holley St., Brockport. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free.

Participating faculty members include Timothy Massey, gallery director and curator, and Chris Carson, Mitchell Christensen, Sara DiDonato, Jennifer Hecker, Kitty Hubbard and Lori Mills.

Additional works from adjunct faculty or emeriti may become part of the exhibition.