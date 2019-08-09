The park on Canandaigua Lake was purchased by the town 30 years ago

CANANDAIGUA — In the Town of Canandaigua, visitors won’t be hard-pressed to find beautiful parks, but one stands out as particularly attractive and impacting the people who live here.

Onanda Park started as a YWCA camp in 1919 for young women to escape factory work and enjoy summer activities. In 1989, the campgrounds were purchased by the town in partnership with the state Department of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the park’s establishment as a campground by the YWCA and the 30th anniversary of the purchase by the town.

When the YWCA announced in 1988 it would be selling the campgrounds, James Holden, the town supervisor at the time, knew this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to obtain 160 feet of shoreline with a large property behind it for public access to Canandaigua Lake.

Immediately, Holden brought in an assessor who reported the land was valued at $2.2 million. A deal was made with the state, wherein the state would pay $2 million and own the smaller acreage on the lakefront, and the town would pay the remaining balance and own the larger upland acreage. The state further agreed the development and maintenance of the entire purchase would be given to the Town of Canandaigua and that it would not interfere with any plans the town saw fit for the park.

Close to the lake, there is a pavilion named after James Holden in honor of his tireless efforts to acquire the land, which brings so much value to the community.

Today, Onanda Park has many amenities for the enjoyment of the community. It offers 15 cabins, five pavilions and three lodges that residents and non-residents can rent. The upland portion of the park holds seven of the 15 cabins, as well as pavilions with beautiful views of the lake. The upland area consists of 73 acres of hillside forest and wild land, including a two-mile hiking path. In the winter, you can make use of this parkland for sledding or snowshoeing through the trails.

Onanda Park is also one of three locations where the town offers summer recreation programs for children in first through eighth grade. These popular programs are packed with activities and scheduled events for children to enjoy.

Time to celebrate

An anniversary celebration of Onanda Park is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Festivities will be on the lakeside portion of the park, 4965 County Road 16, Canandaigua.