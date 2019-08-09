The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce and CGI Communications recently announced a digital marketing program that will highlight business members’ offerings to the community.

CGI’s Review Tube division will provide a platform for the Greece Chamber and its members to enhance their online presence through video reviews.

The Chamber partnered with CGI to bring professional videos to its web page. CGI worked with chambers of commerce across the U.S. to showcase what the communities offer residents, visitors and business owners.

CGI is making the videos available on as many platforms as possible, including mobile devices and social media pages.

“For many of our member businesses, getting noticed online and utilizing video will dramatically improve their online presence and faithfully convey everything that makes it great to live, do business and grow in Greece and the surrounding Rochester region,” said Sarah Lentini, Chamber president and CEO. “For businesses that are not Chamber members but want to participate, CGI will pay $250 toward the cost of their annual membership. I invite you to hear what this video program means to you and the community, and be on the lookout for our videos to go live.”

Call (585) 227-7272 or visit greecechamber.org for information.