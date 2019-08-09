VIDEO: Walmart is pulling ads and signs for violent video games after mass shootings in Ohio and Texas. You'll no longer see them in stores, but it's what the company isn't doing that's getting a lot of backlash.

One of the recent tragedies unfolded right inside a Walmart in El Paso where a gunman murdered 22 people.

Walmart is making changes to the video game and hunting departments, but it's not doing anything new about guns.

Here are the recommendations in a memo sent to employees:

Employees should turn off or unplug video game displays showing violent games

Cancel all events promoting combat style or third-person shooter games

Make sure no violent movies are playing in electronics

Turn off hunting season videos in sporting goods and move any monitors or displays showing those images

Check all signs in the store and pull everything talking about combat or third person shooter games

Walmart confirmed the note is legit to USA Today.

The retailer did stop selling assault weapons in 2015, and in 2018 it upped the minimum age to buy guns and bullets to 21.

Right now half of all Walmart stores in the U.S. still sell guns and ammo. A spokesperson says there's been no change in policy after recent mass shootings.

Politicians, pundits and even President Trump have been quick to blame video games for real-life violence.

Researchers say study after study has shown no evidence to support the theory.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2011 that there was no link in an opinion authored by Justice Antonin Scalia when democrats tried to ban the sale of violent games to kids.