Here's your Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the weekend from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team.
WEEKEND FORECAST:
Friday
Hi: 78° | Lo: 60°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: W at 15mph
Today: Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 78F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight: Generally clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy
Saturday
Hi: 75° | Lo: 57°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: WNW at 14mph
Partly cloudy skies. High around 75F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
More sun than clouds
Sunday
Hi: 80° | Lo: 62°
Precipitation: 10% | Wind: W at 9mph
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.