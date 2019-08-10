Friends Carol Peterson and Kim Corcoran are obsessed with biking and so embark on their fourth trip together

Now blogging and pedaling their way around Lake Erie, Carol Peterson and Kim Corcoran are in the midst of their fourth big biking adventure.

Peterson, who grew up in Naples, and Corcoran, a former Manhattanite now living back in her native town of Kendall, Orleans County, took off Monday from Fredonia. Their goal is to circle the entire lake — some 700 miles — and be back in Fredonia by Aug. 21.

Sixteen days.

“It’s a small trip,” said Peterson, a Xerox retiree who lives in Caledonia, Livingston County. “Our Lake Huron trip was 22 days of biking.”

That was September 2017, when the pair completed 960 miles around that lake.

“With no accidents, little horrendous weather, made all of our scheduled stays, and managed not to kill each other,” they blogged.

That last day was a bear, though, with 40-plus miles of wind and a steady incline — “but with poutine (a dish of french fries and cheese curds topped with a brown gravy), Guinness, a hot bath and four posters at its end, what the hell. We had a swell if tiring 23 days!” they recorded.

Peterson and Corcoran have also biked the Erie Canalway trail from Buffalo to Albany and circled Lake Ontario.

“We are two mid-60s friends who started biking in 2014, the year I turned 60, and are now obsessed,” said Peterson. “We go it alone, carrying everything we need in the panniers and trunk pack on our bikes.”

The two connected a while back over shared interests — theater, music and margaritas, to name a few. Both are with the Kendall Lawn Chair Ladies, a dance and drill unit that entertains at local parades with lawn chairs. Corcoran is founder and leader of the group. She retired as a private math tutor and is currently an on-air host with Jazz 90.1 FM. She can be heard spinning Broadway tunes from 3 to 5 p.m. every Sunday — with Peterson behind the scenes running the music. The women make frequent trips back to Peterson’s hometown (she’s a 1972 Naples graduate) where they take in shows at the Bristol Valley Theater, shop at Artizanns Gifts from the Finger Lakes and grab a drink at one of the local establishments.

As far as their current escapade, on Wednesday the pair published “Day 2: Pennsylvania, We Hardly Knew Ye” after logging 61.6 miles from Westfield, Chautauqua County, to Erie, Pennsylvania. They touched down on a street called Millionaires' Row, staying at a bed and breakfast after a “scenic, rolling ride past acre after acre of vineyards” through part of the Lake Erie Concord Grape Belt — capped off by slurping Prickly Pear margaritas.

Peterson and Corcoran planned to put in 51 miles the next day, to someplace just past Ashtabula. With thunderstorms predicted — “and yet, we ride!” they blogged. Posted in a few side notes, they wrote: “close call dog incident” with crisis averted and “all appendages accounted for.”

The two adventure seekers enjoy being silly and sarcastic and sharing their life on the road. As they blogged after their “Lake Huron Hustle of 2017”: “A hundred different vignettes, dreams, near misses, feeling lost, being lost, too much deep fried, lousy wine, good wine, accents, saggy mattresses, and if we eat one more breakfast of scrambled eggs, it won't be pretty. But it was swell. Thanks for reading our travelogue.”

Join them

Follow "Kim & Carol's Expedition E-eeee-rie! Take Two: 2019" at http://bikelakeerie2018.blogspot.com/.