Nate McMurray, who narrowly lost last year to Chris Collins, is back running for the 27th congressional seat

Nate McMurray, who narrowly lost the 2018 election to U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-Clarence, announced Saturday his bid for 2020.

“In some ways it seems like I never stopped. I continue to travel across Western New York meeting with good people; listening and learning,” stated McMurray, a Democrat who lost to Collins in the heavily Republican district by just 1,300 votes in the last election.

“Our race against Collins was one of the closest in the country (decided by less than 1%), achieving the largest partisan swing of any first time state/ federal candidate in the country—in a district designed for a Republican (any Republican) to win easily,” stated McMurray.

“The last time I ran I said that we needed to “Fight Like Hell.” And we did fight like hell,” stated McMurray. “We always will. But this time I will rely more on the good hearts and values I saw in the people of my district. We will empower the kindness and goodness around us. We will, “Be Kind. Do Good.”

McMurray pledged to fight for healthcare for every American, infrastructure, common sense gun control, immigration reform and help farmers with technologies and policies that confront the reality of climate change.

“I will also fight for a capitalist system that preserves the American Dream and provides opportunities to all, and not just hoards wealth for the most connected and elite,” stated McMurray, who is town supervisor of Grand Island.

This week marked the one-year anniversary of Collins’ federal indictment on insider trading charges. Collins pleaded not guilty of the charges that involve conspiracy, wire fraud and lying to the FBI. The case is scheduled for trial on Feb. 3, 2020.

McMurray said he has the support of the Democratic chairs in the eight-county district.

Brittaney Wells, chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee, stated she and the committee “are proud to join Nate to finish the fight he began in 2018 for the 27th Congressional District. We are confident that he will be successful in his effort to unseat an absentee billionaire that has not represented the hard-working people of the 27th. Nate will restore integrity to the office and ensure his constituents are heard.”

“Given how close Nate came in 2018, we are thrilled to have him running for us this cycle. It’s been too long since the people of NY-27 have had a representative that cares about representing the voters rather than the party,” stated Judith Hunter, chair of the Livingston County Democratic Committee.

"When Nate McMurray ran in NY-27 in 2018, he came within less than a percentage point of victory. But along with this, he did something else, something magical. He energized the rural counties. He created a movement on the ground that hasn't gone away. Nate asked them all to ‘Fight Like Hell’, they did, and will again,” stated Cynthia Appleton, chair of the Wyoming County Democratic Committee.

“I am so pleased to hear that Nate will be running again. He has visited Orleans County many times and is very aware of what our small county faces every day...few jobs, lack of affordable housing and high taxes. We need Nate,” stated Jeanne Crane, chair of the Orleans County Democratic Committee.