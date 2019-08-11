A threat made to the Playhouse Swillburger on South Clinton Avenue forced the bar and arcade to close early on Saturday night

"Last night our business received a phone call that concerned us. Immediately the Rochester Police Department was notified and officers quickly arrived. After discussing the situation, the officers were confident that it was a prank. However, due to the current climate in the country, and with an abundance of caution, we closed the business," the Playhouse said in a statement posted to their Facebook page.

Although no specific details are given in the statement, the reference to the "current climate" would appear to be a reference to recent mass shootings across the country.

The statement from Playhouse concluded by saying that the incident had stressed the importance of safety for staff and guests.

The Playhouse, located in a building originally built for the Second German Baptist Church, has reopened as of Sunday.

News10NBC has reached out to the Rochester Police Department on whether any investigation is underway into the call that the Playhouse Swillburger received on Saturday. We will provide more information if it becomes available.

